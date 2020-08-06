e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SC to hear on August 20 Vijay Mallya’s review plea on transfer of $40 million to his children

SC to hear on August 20 Vijay Mallya’s review plea on transfer of $40 million to his children

Vijay Mallya had filed the petition seeking review of the apex court’s May 9, 2017 order by which he was held guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the order.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:49 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Vijay Mallya, who is an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is presently in the United Kingdom.
Vijay Mallya, who is an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is presently in the United Kingdom.(Reuters File Photo )
         

The Supreme Court Thursday said it would hear on August 20 the petition filed by businessman Vijay Mallya, who has sought review of its 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children.

The matter came up for hearing through video-conferencing before a bench comprising Justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan, which adjourned it as one of the documents was not available on the record.

The apex court had in June directed its registry to explain as to why Mallya’s review petition had not been listed before the concerned court for the last three years.

It had directed the registry to furnish all the details including names of officials who had dealt with the file concerning the review petition in the last three years.

The fugitive businessman had filed the petition seeking review of the apex court’s May 9, 2017 order by which he was held guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the order.

Mallya, who is an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is presently in the United Kingdom.

The apex court’s 2017 order had come on a plea by consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI), which had said that Mallya had allegedly transferred $40 million received from British firm Diageo, to his children in “flagrant violation” of various judicial orders.

It was dealing with pleas of lending banks seeking contempt action and a direction to Mallya to deposit $40 million received from offshore firm Diageo respectively.

The banks had then alleged that Mallya concealed the facts and diverted the money to his son Siddharth Mallya and daughters Leanna Mallya and Tanya Mallya in “flagrant violation” of the orders passed by the Karnataka High Court.

Mallya had in May lost his application seeking leave to appeal his extradition to India in the UK Supreme Court, setting a 28-day clock on his removal from the UK.

The UK top court’s decision marks a big legal setback to the 64-year-old flamboyant businessman, who had earlier lost his high court appeal against an extradition order to India on charges of alleged fraud and money laundering related to unrecovered loans to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Mallya has been based in the UK since March 2016 and remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

top news
Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
Indian fielders used to say a word whenever Harbhajan got me out: Gilchrist
Indian fielders used to say a word whenever Harbhajan got me out: Gilchrist
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In