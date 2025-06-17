Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
SC to hear on Jun 18 plea against Madras HC directive to arrest TN ADGP in kidnapping case

PTI |
Jun 17, 2025 11:11 AM IST

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea challenging a Madras High Court directive asking Tamil Nadu police to arrest ADGP HM Jayaram in connection with a kidnapping case.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan said it would hear the plea on Wednesday after a lawyer said they have filed an appeal against the high court’s directive which was based on a confessional statement.

"Yesterday, a ADGP rank officer was arrested on the direction of the high court. I filed a special leave petition today at 10 am. Kindly list the matter for urgent hearing," the lawyer said.

The bench said, "Ok. We will hear it tomorrow."

On Monday, the high court orally directed the Tamil Nadu police to arrest an Additional Director General of Police ranked official in connection with a kidnapping case. Jayaram was arrested after he came out of the court building.

Justice P Velmurugan of the high court gave the directive while hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by MLA M Jagan Moorthy, who apprehended arrest in the case. He represents Kilvaithinankuppam and heads an outfit.

The judge had also come down heavily on the legislator.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the judge orally summoned Moorthy, leader of Puthia Bharatham Katchi and ADGP Jayaram, whose official car was allegedly used for kidnapping, to appear before the court in the afternoon. Accordingly both appeared before the court.

In his brief order, the judge said since two of the accused have given a confession statement against the ADGP, action should be taken against him in the manner known to law.

The judge posted to June 26, further hearing of the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

