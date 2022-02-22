SC to hear plea against offline board exams tomorrow

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a petition against offline Class 10 and 12 examination by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other boards. A child rights activist and a students’ union from Odisha have filed the petition and also sought an alternative assessment mechanism to the one formulated last year for admission to undergraduate courses.

The petition was mentioned on Tuesday before a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar for urgent listing. Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, who appeared for the petitioners, informed the court that some states have begun the examination process offline while others have announced their schedules.

The CBSE, which has decided to hold the examinations in two terms, has proposed to hold the second offline in April end.

The bench agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday and allowed the petitioners to send a copy of the plea to the CBSE’s lawyer.

Padmanabhan told the court the petition has been filed to ensure students do not face further hardship. “No physical classes could be held due to the pandemic.”

The bench also comprising justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar clarified it will first hear the CBSE.

In the petition, child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and the Students Union of Odisha have also made the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute Of Open Schooling (NIOS), and University Grants Commission as parties.

“To make the students appear and face examination with the additional fear of getting infected by the Covid-19 virus will not only be unfair but the same will be absolutely inhuman. The petitioners are filing the present writ petition under Article 32, as their claim is genuine and to protect their fundamental rights of education under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” said the plea.

The court last year directed CBSE and CISCE to evolve an assessment method to evaluate students, who were not in a position to take physical examinations. The CBSE prepared a method by which it took into account past performance of students in Class 10, 11, and 12. It awarded marks based on a 30:30:40 formula to be worked out by committees constituted at the school level.

The court also provided for students to take improvement examinations. It asked universities to prepare their admission schedule in line with the arrangement proposed by the CBSE and CISCE.

For the current academic year, the CBSE and CISCE divided the syllabus into two terms. The first term examination was held online in December. The CBSE has notified evaluation criteria in the event any of the two-term examinations were cancelled. The petition pointed out that NIOS and state boards have not evolved any such criteria.