Home / India News / SC verdict on Vijay Mallya’s review plea on transfer of $40 mn to his children today

SC verdict on Vijay Mallya’s review plea on transfer of $40 mn to his children today

A consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India had earlier accused Vijay Mallya of concealing the facts and diverting money to his children in “flagrant violation” of various judicial orders.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 08:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vijay Mallya, who is an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore, is presently in the United Kingdom.
Vijay Mallya, who is an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore, is presently in the United Kingdom.(AP File Photo )
         

The Supreme Court will on Monday pronounce its verdict on a review petition filed by businessman Vijay Mallya on the court’s 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children.

The apex court had on May 9, 2017 held Mallya guilty of contempt for transferring $40 million to his son Siddharth Mallya and daughters Leanna Mallya and Tanya Mallya in violation of the court’s order. The order had come on a plea filed by a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) alleging that the liquor baron had received the money from British firm Diageo. They had accused him of concealing the facts and diverting money to his children in “flagrant violation” of various judicial orders.

The top court had on August 27 reserved the order that will be delivered today by a bench of justices UU Lalit and Ashok Bhushan.

The court had earlier asked Mallya about the “truthfulness” of his disclosure of assets and the transfer of money to his children.

In June, the apex court had directed its registry to explain as to why Mallya’s review petition had not been listed before the concerned court for the last three years and asked it to furnish all the details including names of officials who had dealt with the file concerning the review petition in the last three years.

Mallya, who is an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is presently in the United Kingdom.

(With agency inputs)

'Will contest Article 370 move legally, democratically': Farooq and Omar Abdullah
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy in India's outreach plan
Ultra-nationalists call us separatists; treated as nationalists in J-K: Omar Abdullah
India's Q1 numbers may be among lowest in G20
Thousands displaced as excess rain, overflowing dams flood central India
Why GDP data matters and key indicators to look for
Galaxy A71's Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan's day [SPONSORED]
