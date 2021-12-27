Scattered rainfall, dense fog expected in Northwest India

Scattered rainfall and dense fog are expected in parts of Northwest India during the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. On Sunday morning, shallow to moderate fog was reported from isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura. Very dense fog was reported from South Punjab. Bhatinda reported zero visibility and Ganganagar (Rajasthan) of only 25 m.

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation was over East Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan. An induced cyclonic circulation was lying over Southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood. A trough (line of low pressure) was running from the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood to Vidarbha across west Madhya Pradesh. Under the influence of these systems, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall was very likely in the Western Himalayan region till Tuesday. Light rainfall at isolated places was likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan till Tuesday and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday.

Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorm were also likely in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Air quality is expected to improve significantly. “The pollution particles accumulated due to low wind speed are expected to be washed away by Monday evening,” said VK Soni, who heads IMD’s environment and research centre.

Minimum temperatures were 2-4 degrees C above normal in many parts of Northwest, Central, and East India. No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely in Northwest India during the next three days.