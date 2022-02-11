Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
School bands to regularly perform at National War Memorial

The education ministry has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education to prepare a schedule for the bands to perform
(ANI)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 01:33 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: School bands will regularly perform at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on a rotational basis, the defence ministry has said. “The objective of this initiative is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty, courage, and sacrifice among the schoolchildren and increase the participation of people, especially the youth, so that they experience the various facts associated with the ironic war memorial,” said the ministry in a statement.

The education ministry has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education to prepare a schedule for the bands to perform. The themes and tunes of the band will be decided in coordination with the Directorate of National War Memorial and Museum and Integrated Defence Staff.

The statement said the new practice will carry forward the vision of the Veer Gatha project of the ministries of defence and culture to raise awareness among children about war heroes. “This will help instil the feeling of nationalism in their formative years through enriched exposure.”

The performances will tentatively begin from February 22 ahead of the third anniversary of the memorial.

