2 children dead as train hits school bus passing railway crossing in Tamil Nadu

A school bus with students aboard crossing a railway crossing in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore was hit by a train, killing at least two children, and injuring six. A school bus crossing a railway crossing was hit by a train in Tamil Nadu(PTI/Representative image)

While there is no official confirmation on the number of deaths yet, police say least two people died in the accident.

The incident took place at around 7:45 am when the bus attempted to cross Railway Level Crossing Gate number 170, and was hit by 56813 Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai passenger train.

Visuals shared by news agency PTI showed the school bus in a wrecked state, and people trying to inspect the damage.

The railway crossing that the bus used is a non interlocked gate between Cuddalore and Alappakkam, the Southern Railways said.

The bus driver insisted on allowing the vehicle to cross the gate, which should not have been permitted, preliminary probe has revealed. The driver insisted on doing so when the gatekeeper proceeded to close the gate.

A railway relief train with a medical relief van has been dispatched to the accident site, and the six students injured have been hospitalised.

According to police, the bus driver is among those injured. “Two students dead, two students and the bus driver injured. The Railway Police, railway authorities and the State Police are conducting further investigation,” Cuddalore SP SP Jayakumar told news agency ANI.

A committee of officers from Safety, Operations and the Engineering branch are investigating the incident.