School holiday declared in 11 districts of Rajasthan as heavy rain lash several parts

Jaipur, Heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain were recorded in the last 24 hours in various cities of Rajasthan, a meteorological official said on Monday.

Amid heavy rain forecast, 11 districts have declared school holidays for Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Jaipur meteorological centre, heavy rainfall was recorded in Kota, Bhilwara, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Tonk, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pali, Bundi, Baran, Banswara and Ajmer districts in the last 24 hours.

Highest rainfall in east Rajasthan was recorded at 242 mm in Ramganj Mandi, Kota, and 235 mm in Jaitura, Bhilwara. In West Rajasthan, Bali in Pali district received the most rainfall at 88 mm.

Torrential rain has been continuing in Bhilwara's Bijolia area for the last 15 hours, resulting in a flood-like situation. A 25-seater boat was seen rowing down a flooded road. Civil defence teams are engaged in rescue operations in various areas.

Officials said that water is flowing up to 5 feet on the bridge of the Eru river . Due to continuous rain, water is being released by opening 12 gates of the Kota Barrage on Monday. Similarly, six gates of Chittorgarh's Rana Pratap Sagar Dam, built on the Chambal river, were opened on Sunday night to release excess water.

Given the heavy rain warning, the administration has declared a holiday for schools in 11 districts. These include Jhalawar, Kota, Chittorgarh, Tonk, Bhilwara, Baran, Dungarpur, Dholpur, Salumber, Banswara, Ajmer.

On Monday, a red alert for heavy rain was issued for four districts, an orange alert for 10 districts and a yellow alert for 17 districts.

Radheshyam Sharma, director, Jaipur meteorological centre, said that the monsoon trough line has now returned to its normal position from the north, which is currently passing through Bikaner and Kota. Due to these seasonal activities, heavy rains are expected on Monday and in many districts on July 29 and 30th.

