Schools and colleges reopen in violence-hit Shivamogga

Schools and colleges on Monday reopened in Shivamogga, about 300 km from Bengaluru, a week after communal riots erupted in the city over the murder of a Bajrang Dal worker in Shimoga district.

Students returned to schools and colleges amid heavy police deployment in the city, even as hijab and burqa wearing students were denied entry to educational institutions in Shivamogga and Udupi citing high court order.

“Our learning has been impacted since Covid-19 pandemic. Now also the schools and colleges were closed for a week due to the murder. As the schools and colleges are reopening, we are happy that we will be able to attend offline classes,” Nishkal, a first-year pre-university student was quoted as saying by ANI on Monday.

The entire district and its over 2 million inhabitants were forced indoors since last Sunday after 27-year-old Harsha Jingade, who goes by Harsha Hindu, was murdered in Bharati Nagar on Old Thirthalli Road by at least six people.

The district administration has extended propitiatory orders till March 4.

“In the backdrop of the incidents that have taken place in Shivamogga and to keep peace and order within the city, section 144 under CrPC has been imposed till March 4 at 6 am,” according to an order issued by the district administration on Sunday.

One of the most communally sensitive regions in Karnataka, the unrest in the district emphasised the growing tensions within the southern state which is also known globally for its prowess in technology and entrepreneurship.

At least 10 persons, all Muslims, have been arrested since and police are probing angles of conspiracy and other motives for the murder.

But even before Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra gave a formal statement on the murder, his cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa on Monday said “Muslim goondas” had murdered a “Hindu karyakarta”, linking the religious identities to the murder.

The situation was already tense at around 9.30 pm on last Sunday when Harsha was taken to McGann hospital after he was brutally attacked around an hour ago.

Around 200 people had barged into the casualty ward with at least one person wielding a sword and threatening to attack duty doctors, breaking windows and doors even as the police stood as mute spectators, HT reported.

Eshwarappa and BY Raghavendra, the BJP member of parliament from the district, led a funeral procession on Monday morning, fuelling the already tense atmosphere and leading to mobs unleashing havoc in Muslim neighbourhoods, destroying and damaging property and homes.

At least 27 FIRs have been filed but Eshwarappa is still not booked for breaking propitiatory orders on last Monday. The rural development and panchayat raj minister had been personally asked by the district administration not to carry out the procession but these warnings were ignored, leading to the riots.

“You (district administration) have slapped cases against ordinary people. If the DC and SP don’t file a case against the minister from the district (Eshwarappa), they will be directly responsible,” HS Sundaresh, the Shivamogga district Congress president said on Monday.

He said the Congress will hold a massive protest on March 6-7 against the communal riots.

Already tense over the Hijab row, the murder, which was linked to extremist organsiations, boiled over. Harsha, who has at least three cases against him including rioting and hurting religious sentiments, was allegedly involved in promoting resistance against Hijab.

BJP leaders like Nalin Kumar Kateel, BY Vijayendra and Eshwarappa had termed the murder “an act of terror”.

Meanwhile, at least three of the six Muslim students, who started the protests against restrictions on wearing the hijab inside classrooms in Udupi, were denied entry to write their practical exams.

These students from Udupi’s Government Girls Pre University College had started the protest around the starting of January which later spread to other parts of Karnataka.

AH Almas, Hazra Shifa and Bibi Ayesha, who are in the science stream, were denied entry for their exams. “Today was our final practical exam. We had completed our record books and went in great hopes to attend the practical exam. It was so disheartening when our principal threatened us saying ‘you have 5 minutes to leave, if you don’t leave, I will have to file a police complaint, the principal told us,” Almas said on Monday, PTI reported.

College principal Rudre Gowda said he was only following the court’s order.

In Shivamogga, 15 students were not allowed inside DVS College as they insisted that they should be allowed not only putting on hijab but also with burqa.

Much like the run up to the 2018 assembly elections, the death of a right wing worker has become one of the clarion calls for the BJP to capitalise on its Hindutva platform to help it return to power when the state heads to the polls next year.

Right wing groups in Shivamogga have since demanded an MLA ticket for the family of Harsha, putting the BJP in an awkward situation. “Is it difficult for the BJP to give a ticket to Harsha’s mother or sister?” according to the poster demanding an MLA ticket for the family.

“Give an MLA ticket to a poor household, we will ensure (their) victory,” it adds.

Political parties have long been accused of putting the lives of poor and marginalised groups at risk while securing the electoral future of their own children.

In Shivamogga, Yediyurappa’s first son is a member of parliament while another is the state BJP Vice President, trying to secure an MLA ticket in 2023. Eshwarappa’s son was a zilla panchayat member.

“If my party says, I will give up my seat for a Hindu and under no circumstances will I give it up for a Muslim,” Eshwarappa said on Monday in Raichur.

The Congress has also been conspicuous by its absence in both the Hijab row and the communal riots over Harsha’s murder, which people aware of the developments said, was to try and not antaganoise its core support base, the Muslims as well as the Hindu voters.

“We are getting daily reports from Shivamogga. We don’t want to go to the district now as if something goes wrong, we will be blamed for it,” said a Congress legislator who did not want to be identified.

