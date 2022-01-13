Schools in Bengaluru to remain closed for classes 1-9 till January 31: Govt

Schools in Bengaluru will remain closed for students of classes 1 to 9 till January 31, said officials of the primary and secondary education department. Officials, however, clarified that online classes will continue.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced all restrictions regarding Covid-19, which were announced till January 19, will be extended till the month. The announcement regarding schools is part of the extension. However, this extension on school closure is only applicable to schools in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh held a meeting through video conference with the deputy commissioners of districts and district deputy directors of public instruction on the precautions to be taken in view of the surge in Covid infection cases.

Respective district administrations have been given the powers to announce the closure in the district as per the Covid-19 situation. Officials said the current school closures are implemented in districts with positivity higher than 5%.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Gaurav Gupta said despite the new testing advisory from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), testing pattern in the city will not change. ICMR on Monday said contacts of Covid-19 patients do not need to be tested unless identified as high-risk based on age or comorbidities.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, Gupta said the government had decided to continue with the current testing patterns, and he said in view of the rising cases, testing will be increased in the state. “We will continue to test contacts of Covid-19 patients and all other categories we have been testing so far. In fact, we will increase testing in the coming days. We will also identify high-risk groups such as delivery boys and other professionals and conduct random testing,” he said.

Karnataka on Wednesday registered 21,390 fresh Covid cases and 10 fatalities, taking the tally to 3099,519 and toll to 38,389. The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December and had reported 14,473 new infections on Tuesday.

Of the new cases on Wednesday, 15,617 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 874 people being discharged and 6 deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 93,099. There were 1,541 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,68,002, the health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 10.96 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.04 per cent. Of the ten deaths, six are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest of 594 new cases, Mysuru 524, Dakshina Kannada 519, Hassan 409 and Udupi 361. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13,34,957 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,82,725 and Tumakuru 1,22,845. According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,44,869, followed by Mysuru 1,78,018 and Tumakuru 1,20,231.