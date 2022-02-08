Schools shut in K’taka as hijab row escalates

Udupi: Protests intensified on either side of a raging hijab row in Karnataka on Tuesday, with Hindu and Muslim students pelting stones at each other, police resorting to a baton charge, and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai ordering the closure of high schools and colleges across the state for three days.

The Karnataka high court, too, appealed for peace in the tense region split across communal lines as it started hearing the case.

When a group of students in an Udupi college was barred in December last year from entering classrooms and told not to wear the hijab, a headscarf used by Muslim women, they began camping outside the high school. A little over a month later, protests have spread to several other schools that have also enforced hijab bans, reinforced by a state government order last week on uniforms that bars students from wearing clothes that could disturb “equality, integrity and public order”.

On Tuesday, a video that was shared multiple times on social media showed a hijab-clad Muslim student being heckled by a large group of men wearing saffron scarves at a college in Mandya. The controversy also took an ugly turn in Karnataka’s Udupi district, where Hindu and Muslim students at the Mahatma Gandhi College shouted slogans at each other.

As the row deepened across several districts, chief minister Bommai appealed to the Opposition and people concerned not to escalate the situation by making “provocative” statements and to wait for the high court order.

“I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, trouble began when at least 25 men sporting saffron shawls and headgear gathered outside the gates of the college in Udupi but were denied entry. Some girls wearing the hijab who were already inside the campus approached the gates and started shouting that they wanted justice. The students outside the gates retorted with chants of “Jai Shri Ram”. Some even jumped the fence and continued to shout slogans.

Teachers formed human shields to keep the two groups away from each other. Several police personnel, in uniform and plain clothes, also stepped in.

After hearing petitions filed by some students studying at a Government Pre-University College for Girls in the coastal town of Udupi, where the controversy started, the Karnataka high court appealed for calm, and posted the matter for Wednesday. The petitions sought a declaration from the court that students have a “fundamental right to practice essential religious practices, including wearing of hijab as per Islamic faith, on the college premises”.

“This court requests the students and the public to maintain peace and tranquillity. This court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of public at large and hopes that the same would be put to practice,” the single-judge bench of justice Krishna S Dixit said.

The isolated incident in the Udupi college, where six girl students started sporting the hijab late last year, has snowballed into a major statewide issue. Since then, students who were always sporting hijabs in colleges in other parts of the state are the target of protests by other students; the state government has passed an order on uniforms in educational institutions; and Hindu students have started agitating for the right to wear saffron scarves. Various political and religious groups from both sides have also gotten involved in the issue. From one school, the controversy spread to three, and then more.

Earlier on Tuesday, as protests escalated, Karnataka’s home minister Araga Jnanendra said no one should use force. The home minister’s warning came as tension prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

According to a police officer, who asked not to be named, a stone-pelting incident was reported near a college in Bagalkote, and few students even tried to barge into the campus. A similar incident was also reported at a college in Shivamogga district, and police intervened by resorting to a baton charge to bring the situation under control, the officer said.

The tense standoff has raised fears among Muslim students, who say they are being forcibly deprived of their religious rights. On Monday and Tuesday, hundreds of them, including their parents, took to the streets against the restrictions, demanding that the students be allowed to attend classes even if they were wearing hijabs.

“Our priority is our education. They are ruining our education,” Muskan, who was heckled on Tuesday, told NDTV.

Bhargavi, a saffron-clad student from Udupi, said: “We did not start it (the row). Schools are not meant as a place to display religion. They (Muslim girls) are not relenting from their stand.”

So far, several meetings between the staff, government representatives and the protesting students have failed to resolve the issue. The state’s education minister BC Nagesh has refused to amend the order on uniforms. He told reporters on Sunday that “those unwilling to follow uniform dress code can explore other options”.

“On the one hand, girls are being denied education because they are exercising their right to choose. On the other hand, children are being radicalised and they are also being denied education,” Maitreyi Krishnan, member of the All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ), said.

The protests have drawn public condemnation, with the hashtag #HijabIsOurRight circulating widely on social media, but also led to a pushback.

Since last week, some Hindu students in Karnataka have started wearing saffron-coloured shawls. They have also chanted praises to Hindu gods, while protesting against the Muslim girls’ choice of headgear.

On Monday, one of the schools allowed its Muslim students to enter the complex wearing the hijab but made them sit in a separate classroom. The move was heavily criticised, with Muslim students accusing the staff of segregating them on the basis of faith.

Justifying the order enforcing a uniform dress code in schools and colleges, Karnataka school education minister Nagesh on Tuesday appealed to students and their parents to wait for the order of the Karnataka high court. “Uniform dress code is constitutionally correct,” he insisted.

During the court hearing, the lawyer for the petitioners, Devdutt Kamat, said preventing girls from attending classes amounts to apartheid, which was refuted by advocate general of the state Prabhuling Navadgi, who said such statements could have far-reaching implications.

Reacting to the day’s developments, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said: “The situation in some Karnataka educational institutions has gone so out of hand that in one case the national flag was replaced by a saffron flag. I think the affected institutions should be closed for a week to restore law and order. Teaching can continue online.”

His reference is to an incident in Shivamogga, where local authorities claim the flagpost on which the saffron flag was hoisted was bare.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said hatred for Muslims has been normalised in the country and India no longer celebrates its diversity. Abdullah was commenting on a video of the Muslim student being heckled.

“How brave these men are and how macho they must feel while targeting a lone young lady! Hatred for Muslims has been completely mainstreamed and normalised in India today. We are no longer a nation that celebrates our diversity, we want to punish and exclude people for it,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said incidents such as these should “not be seen in isolation”.

With agency inputs from Bengaluru and New Delhi