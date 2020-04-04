Covid-19 update: Scope of antibody tests rigid despite panel push

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 00:35 IST

The Union health ministry on Saturday kept rapid antibody tests limited to people in high-risk areas (containment zones), “large migration gatherings” and evacuation centres, and did not open up the test to the private sector, overlooking recommendations by its high-level Covid-19 technical experts committee.

According to five people with direct knowledge of the matter, the 21-member technical committee -- it includes some of India’s most prominent medical and public health experts -- wanted the government to open rapid antibody testing to “everyone at risk”, including those outside hot spot areas. It had also recommended that the scale of antibody testing be enhanced by involving the private sector.

If accepted, these recommendations would have made the rapid antibody test accessible to both symptomatic and asymptomatic people who don’t fall within the rigid testing parameters in place at the moment.

In a Saturday advisory issued by the Union health ministry, however, the Union government did not ease the testing criteria. “It is an evolving situation. We are changing protocols every two or three days to step up our response to the situation,” said a senior ICMR official, when asked about why the recommendation was not heeded. He spoke on condition of anonymity. On April 2, ICMR’s interim advisory expanded rapid antibody testing to hot spot areas.

Unlike the RT-PCR test that detects the virus’s genetic material (RNA) in throat swabs to diagnose a current Covid-19 infection, rapid antibody tests indicate if a person has been infected in the past and has developed and immunity to the virus. Experts say they can also be used as a screening test for the infection -- antibodies typically show up a week after the infection.

The simple blood test (samples can be collected by just a finger prick) which takes 15-20 minutes to give results, identifies people who were infected at least a week before the test, and also those who were infected but never diagnosed, helping map undetected infections and giving the correct extent of the spread of the disease.

While China and Singapore have used antibody tests to scale up testing and track infections, Germany, Italy, Britain and the US, plan to use it to get those who are immune back to work, keep those infected quarantined, and those with no immunity locked down.

The US approved the country’s first antibody test on Friday.

“Rapid antibody testing will help us measure how widespread the infection is in the community, how long immunity works, and get the recovered back to work, which will help meet critical staff shortfalls in hospitals and end lockdowns in a phased manner to restore a semblance of normal,” said a person on the technical committeewho asked not to be named. “With infections in medical workers rising in India, it will help keep our health system intact,” he said.

The Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have already announced on Friday that all its health workers will be tested using the rapid antibody test to detect if they have been infected and developed immunity to the virus.

“Who is to be tested and the scale of testing is notified by the health ministry, and updated from time to time. These are to be followed,” said Dr K. VijayRaghavan, principal scientific adviser, government of India, when asked when if further change in the guidelines will be announced.

Antibody tests have the potential to take testing to scale, and companies are racing to meet the anticipated increase in demand. On Friday, Bangalore-based Bione launched a Covid19 home-screening test kit, and the US approved Cellex for lab-based antibody testing. Pathologists expect the market in India to be flooded over the next few weeks following approval, which is expected next week. The National Institute of Virology, Pune, has already validated 11 CE-approved rapid antibody testing kits from the European market, and five from other parts of the world, including one from India.

Bione’s product has been approved and is available.

“Finger-prick tests are fairly simple to do but chances of false negatives are high if the test is done in the first of week of infection. Antibody tests should look for immunoglobulin M (IgM) in the second week, and for immunoglobulin G (IgG) after the third week, to deliver accurate results. It still will not indicate how strong the immune response is, and for how long it will last,” said Dr Naveen Dang, founder chairman of Dr Dangs Labs, which is one of the ICMR-approved private labs testing for Covid-19 in India.

Several experts say that people who have antibodies are unlikely to get reinfected soon after recovery. “Obviously, antibody-positive persons can be declared as immune to Covid-19 and get free from social isolation. They won’t get infected or infect others,” said a public health specialist, requesting anonymity.

The body responds to infection by generating two types of antibodies. IgM is generated first, at about seven days post-infection, and its levels rise and fall by three to four weeks after the infection. The second type of antibody, IgG, appears at about 10 days and can take up to three weeks to reach measurable levels. Since antibody responses vary widely with people, experts suggest that 21 days post-infection is about when most people are expected to show both IgG and IgM.

“Together, these antibodies, IgG and IgM, are expected to give protective immunity for a limited time; we do not yet know if and for how long these antibodies will protect, but that data will speedily come in,” said Dr VijayRaghavan.

“A negative antibody test does not tell if the virus is present and if the body has not yet responded, but a positive does tell that the body was exposed to the virus. The antibody tests, even when used for screening, must be used with care, as with all tests, and interpreted by a professional. As of now, when so used, they can inform how groups of people have been exposed. When combined with nucleic acid tests, the antibody tests can give a complete status,” said Dr VijayRaghavan.

The government, in its Saturday advisory, also laid out guidelines of what to do in the case of a positive or negative rapid antibody test result -- asking for the RT-PCR test to be conducted in case of a negative result and clinical examination and quarantine for 10 days in case of a positive result.

Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) special envoy on Covid-19, highlighted the importance of antibody tests in the fight against the disease.

“There are some very exciting developments with rapid virus (antibody) tests coming on to the market. These are being examined to ensure that they have the right sensitivity, which means they pick up small virus loads as well as big ones, and they have specificity, which means they are not picking up other coronaviruses beside Covid-19. As soon as we know they are okay, they are going to be very important,” Nabarro said.

RT-PCR remains the most accurate test to detect infections because of its accuracy and specificity at early stages of the infection -- essential for containment as most people are most infective long before showing symptoms.

“In epidemics, such as Covid-19, testing for the presence of the viral genome in swabs is the first choice and this is done by what are generically called nucleic-acid tests. These use a method called RT-PCR to detect the viral RNA. RT-PCT tests detect the viral RNA one to two days before symptoms appear and detection remains up to 12 days after symptoms,” said Dr VijayRaghavan.

The RT-PCR test -- 130 government and 51 private labs are authorised to conduct it -- is only available to symptomatic people with travel history, symptomatic contacts of confirmed cases, symptomatic health care workers, hospitalised patients with severe acute respiratory infections, and asymptomatic direct high-risk contacts of infected patients.