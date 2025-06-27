Search
Second Assam-Meghalaya border pact likely before Aug 15: Paul Lyngdoh

PTI |
Jun 27, 2025 08:26 PM IST

Shillong, In a significant step toward resolving the long-standing border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, MDA government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh on Friday said a second MoU is expected to be signed between the two states before August 15.

This comes after the first pact signed in 2022, which resolved issues in six out of 12 areas of contention along the interstate boundary.

Lyngdoh, who is also a cabinet minister in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance , told PTI, "The proposed agreement is expected to bring five new villages along the disputed block in Ri-Bhoi district under Meghalaya's jurisdiction."

He said, "This is a significant step forward in resolving the border dispute. The inclusion of these villages is a result of sustained engagement and negotiation with the Assam government."

The announcement comes amidst skirmishes along the interstate border in West Jaintia Hills district earlier this week in which the villagers of Lapangap razed tree plantations initiated by Assam's Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council allegedly in violation of a status quo order.

Following the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had said that the state government decided to post a police team at the village to maintain peace.

According to Lyngdoh, the two state governments have also made notable progress in border negotiations in other disputed sectors.

"In the Langpih area, a final solution is at arm's length but for a joint inspection to be conducted by the border committees. We are awaiting confirmation from our Assam counterpart headed by Mr. Patowari," he said.

On the disputed Jaintia Hills sector, the minister said a resolution was also within reach.

Emphasizing that the MDA government is taking concrete action to end the border impasse, Lyngdoh said, "This government is committed to protecting Meghalaya's territorial interests and ensuring that our boundaries are respected."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Second Assam-Meghalaya border pact likely before Aug 15: Paul Lyngdoh
