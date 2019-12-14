e-paper
Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Second round of farm loan waiver to cost MP govt over Rs 11000 cr

The farm loan waiver will benefit over 12 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh and comes nine months after the first phase of waiver benefitted 20 lakh farmers whose loans of over Rs 7000 crore were written off.

india Updated: Dec 14, 2019 09:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced farm loan waiver of Rs 11,675 crore.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced farm loan waiver of Rs 11,675 crore.(HT Photo)
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced the second phase of farm loan waiver in the state which will benefit more than 12 lakh farmers by writing off debts of Rs 11,675 crore.

However, the CM who had a brief interaction with reporters at the secretariat, did not announce the date for the second phase of the scheme to begin.

“The second phase may be implemented from December 17 when the chief minister completes one year in his office,” a government official said.

The government claims that in the first phase, more than 20 lakh farmers were benefitted with a loan waiver of Rs 7,154 crore.

The first phase was over in March this year. Since then the farmers had been waiting for the second phase and the Opposition often attacked the government for, what it said, betraying the farmers on the state.

The then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced in Mandsaur on June 6 last year that the Congress would waive loans of farmers within 10 days of it being voted to power.

In the run-up to the state assembly elections the Congress incorporated its promise in its manifesto and fixed the maximum amount of loan waiver at Rs 2 lakh per head.

Kamal Nath signed the loan waiver order within two hours of his assuming office on December 17, 2018. However, later riders were incorporated in the scheme whereby the non-crop loans were excluded from the list. Income tax payee farmers were excluded from the list of beneficiaries.

BJP spokesperson in Madhya Pradesh Dr Hitesh Bajpai said, “The 2nd phase of the loan waiver will be like the first phase which means the farmers would hardly be benefitted. If the state government has really waived loans in the first phase it should go for a third party verification of the same and the situation will be much clear as to who of the farmers were benefitted and how much.”

State Congress spokesperson Santosh Gautam said, “Had the then BJP government not left an empty coffer with the Congress government the latter would not have needed to announce the loan waiver in phases. BJP never waived any loan of farmers. Hence, it continues to spread false information regarding the loan waiver.”

