Secretary of SIS Milind Deshmukh held in Gokhale Institute funds diversion case

Pune: The secretary of Servants of India Society (SIS) Milind Deshmukh was arrested on Sunday, a day after Deshmukh himself was held, in connection with an alleged case of funds diversion, cheating, and misappropriation at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), a senior police officer said. Milind Deshmukh, a trustee of the Servants of India Society (SIS), was arrested on Saturday (HT PHOTO)

“Deshmukh (52) was arrested late on Saturday after a case was registered against him and others under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (criminal act by multiple people with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” said senior police inspector Girisha Nimbalkar.

“The case that was registered following a complaint lodged by deputy registrar of GIPE Vishal Gaikwad pertains to alleged cheating and mis-appropriation of money by diverting the funds of GIPE,” said Nimbalkar.

The authorities have claimed that funds amounting to ₹1.42 crore were diverted for the purchase of land for the SIS during the 2022-23 period.

The Pune-based institution, which has Deemed University status with SIS as its parent body, has been in the spotlight since September 2024, when Ajit Ranade was removed as vice-chancellor (VC) after a three-member panel, headed by the then-chancellor and economist Bibek Debroy, found alleged discrepancies in his appointment. Within days, Debroy resigned as chancellor, citing moral grounds, and economist Sanjeev Sanyal was appointed in his place.

Meanwhile, on April 3, the SIS removed Sanyal, who is also a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), as chancellor of GIPE for allegedly failing to provide a “concrete plan of action” for the institution’s revival. Former Bombay High Court judge SC Dharmadhikari was appointed as his replacement.

In a letter dated April 2, reviewed by Hindustan Times, SIS president Damodar Sahoo cited the institute’s decline, particularly its recent ‘B’ grade accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), as a key reason for the decision.

Sanyal was however reinstated within three days with Sahoo terming previous action as a result of misunderstanding when Sanyal attributing GIPE’s recent ‘B’ grade in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation to earlier administrations and pointed to financial and administrative irregularities at the institute under previous leaderships.

GIPE’s downgrade by the NAAC to a ‘B’ grade with a score of 2.49 out of 4 triggered alarm. The steep decline in accreditation—after having secured an ‘A+’ with 97.4 out of 100 in 2004 and ‘A’ with a CGPA of 3.07 out of 4 in 2016.