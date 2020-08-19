Section of Goa govt employees protest against state authorities, demand safer workplace

india

Panaji: A section of Goa government employees gathered at the foyer of the state secretariat to protest against the state authorities for the latter’s callousness about the safety and precautionary measures against the raging the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

They alleged that the state government has refused to put any safety mechanism and precautionary measures in place, despite several requests from the employees raising concerns about risks of the viral infection due to the contagion.

“Covid-19 cases are rising by the day. On Wednesday, it came to our notice that at least a dozen Covid-19 cases have been reported from the state secretariat. The state government appears callous about our safety and wellness. We have been requesting the state government to give us some relief such as either close down the secretariat or work with 50% of its strength. We sit in close proximity, which prevents us from maintaining social distancing norms,” alleged Sukarna Pai, an employee of the state revenue department

“If the situation persists, many of us will contract SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, and gradually the state administration will collapse. The state government needs to introduce preemptive measures. We cannot work from home because many of us don’t have the requisite amenities. At least we can work at 50% of our strength. However, we need clarity about the workflow,” she said.

“Besides, many of us have children and senior citizens at home. While several employees have comorbidities such as diabetes, blood pressure, etc.,” she added.

Another employee Amol Dangui stressed that the employees were not against the government, but wanted prompt action to ensure their safety.

Around 150 state government employees took part in the protest at the state secretariat and a few also called on the chief secretary Parimal Rai to request him to allow either a 50% workforce or staggered work hours.

State government employees have largely contributed to Goa’s viral caseload, as many police personnel and healthcare workers, who are at the frontline battling the pandemic, have tested Covid-19 positive, including some staff from the revenue department.