New Delhi, Security has been heightened in the national capital ahead of mock drills scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, following a directive of the Union Home Ministry in light of the rising Indo-Pak tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack. Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of mock drills

Police have increased day and night patrolling across different areas in the city with a special focus on tourist and market places. Special patrol units have been mobilised to cover key areas, including Connaught Place, India Gate, Janpath, Yashwant Palace, Gole Market and other vital installations.

On Tuesday morning, a police team monitored the security arrangements at Connaught Place.

"With security as a top priority and to ensure the safety of citizens and maintain public security, the east district police have intensified vehicle inspections at key entry and exit points. This proactive measure aims to deter and prevent any potential terror-related threats. We request the cooperation of all residents and commuters during this time," DCP Abhishek Dhania said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary said that to enhance visibility and ensure public safety, teams are conducting foot patrolling in different areas. “This initiative aims to strengthen community policing and to keep strict vigil and maintain law and order," he said.

Furthermore, senior officials of the Delhi Police have asked all DCPs to prepare detailed plans for the preparations, sources said.

They said the deputy commissioners of police have started holding meetings with senior police officers to strengthen patrolling in the national capital.

"We have already increased day and night patrolling in the city. We have deployed paramilitary forces, along with police personnel, at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Security has already been beefed up in the city. The DCPs are personally monitoring the arrangements in their districts. They are holding meetings with assistant commissioners of police and station house officers ," a source said.

He added that to ensure round-the-clock vigilance, foot patrolling has been enhanced, particularly during the evening and night hours. Enhanced presence of personnel in the form of motorcycle patrols and special pickets in high-density areas ensure constant police presence, the officer said.

This has been coupled with interactive policing, wherein beat officers engage with shopkeepers, commuters and residents to address concerns and raise alertness.

"During the mock drills, teams will ensure the deployment of the Bomb Disposal Squad and dog squads, continuously conducting anti-sabotage checks in high-footfall areas, such as Palika Bazaar, Janpath, Khan Market, and near government buildings," the officer said.

He further said that rigorous anti-terror measures have been undertaken, vehicle-checking drives are being carried out and multiple pickets and checkposts have been erected at key access-control points.

Comprehensive vehicle checking is being carried out to detect suspicious people, the officer said, adding that the staff has been directed to pay special attention to rental and unregistered vehicles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.