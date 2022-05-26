Security bolstered near Mangaluru mosque over claims of temple

Security was heightened near a mosque in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, a day after Hindu organisations claimed that remains of a temple were found there last month, police said on Wednesday.

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within 500-metre radius of the Asayyid Abdullahil Madani Dargah situated at Malali near Ganjimutt till Thursday 8am.

The order prohibiting five or more people near the mosque came after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed that a temple-like design was discovered during the renovation work of the dargah on April 21.

According to the police, photographs of what appears to be a ‘kalasha’ (spire), ‘tomara’ (pillar) and poles resembling a temple were circulated on social media soon after the front portion of the dargah was demolished for renovation work, undertaken by the mosque authority.

On Wednesday, the VHP performed ‘Tambula Prashne’ rituals, claiming it would prove “whether a temple existed at the spot”. The outfit also roped in Kerala-based astrologer GP Gopalakrishna Panicker to conduct the rituals, police said.

Tambula Prashne is a ritual wherein a person approaches an astrologer with a query while offering a small gift, consisting of betel leaves and coins. The ritual is popular among the local Hindu populace.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration and police department were on alert after the astrologer claimed to having felt the presence of a Hindu goddess at the over 1,000-year-old structure. “I came to find out if there is presence of god here. I am not here to find out if there was a temple or not…,” Panicker told reporters after conducting the ritual.

District deputy commissioner KV Rajendra held a meeting of all concerned officials and stakeholders on Tuesday. The matter is before a court, which has put the renovation work on held after reports of temple-like structure was brought to its notice, he said. “A temporary injunction had been issued to all parties, including the president of Jumma Masjid, which houses the dargah,” Rajendra said.

“…We don’t have to hold rituals conducted by certain organisations from a legal perspective. The court will take an appropriate decision,” Rajendra said. “The Dakshina Kannada district administration, along with the help of the commissioner of police, will take care of the law-and-order situation.”

Elaborating on how the controversy started, a senior police officer said some earthmovers were deployed at the dargah to bring down its front portion as part of the renovation process. “During the process, an alleged temple-like structure came to some people’s notice. JCB workers deployed at the dargah might have clicked photographs of the structure and shared them online. As soon as we learnt about the photos being uploaded, we took notice of the issue,” said the senior officer, requesting anonymity.

Malali town is on the outskirts of Mangaluru, which is regarded as a communally sensitive city.

Sharan Pumpwell, divisional secretary of VHP, alleged that an old temple seemed to have been converted into a mosque. “Both the interior as well as the exterior design of the building resembles that of a temple. The archaeological department should carry out an investigation. Action should be taken to allow the structure to remain in the same state as it was before,” claimed Pumpwell.

The mosque authority did not issue any statement till late on Wednesday night.

