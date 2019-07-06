Security forces kill four Maoists in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Four Maoists including three women were killed in an encounter by security forces in Dhamtari district on Saturday morning.

Police also seized eight weapons from the site after the encounter about 70 km south of the capital Raipur.

“The encounter took place between Khallari and Mechka villages when a team of Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation in the jungle. The encounter lasted for 30 minutes. After the exchange of fire stopped four bodies of Maoist were found, “said Deputy Inspector General of Police (anti-Naxal operations) Sundaraj P.

The police officer further said that the team is in the jungle and more details are awaited.

Late last month, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. A girl who was caught in the crossfire was also killed.

