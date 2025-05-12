New Delhi, Security arrangements have been heightened at Tihar Prison Complex in the wake of prevailing security situation, jail sources said on Monday. Security heightened at Delhi's Tihar Prison, terror accused on watch: Sources

Special focus is being placed on high-risk wards, particularly those housing gangsters and terror accused, they said.

According to the sources, multi-layered security checks, additional CCTV coverage, and stricter monitoring protocols have been implemented as part of the enhanced measures.

"The recent developments have prompted complete security checks. All vulnerable spots are being reinforced, and round-the-clock surveillance of inmates with serious criminal backgrounds heightened," a source said.

High-profile gangsters and terror accused like Tahawwur Rana, Chhota Rajan and Neeraj Bawana are lodged in Tihar Jail one of India’s largest prison complexes.

Mobile signal jammers are being tested and upgraded to prevent any unauthorised communication from inside the prison.

"Surprise checks have also been intensified. We are conducting at least three random checks daily in sensitive barracks to ensure compliance with jail norms," the source said.

Jail staff deployment has been increased during night hours, and movement of inmates within the premises is being closely monitored.

According to officials, the intelligence network within the jail has been activated and informers have been tasked with reporting any suspicious activity immediately.

Coordination between Tihar administration and external law enforcement agencies has also been stepped up, they said.

"We are sharing inputs regularly with the special cell and other investigative wings to ensure that no external influence is able to penetrate jail security," the source said, adding that the heightened security will remain in place until a comprehensive review is completed.

Established in 1958, Tihar Jail comprises of nine prisons spread over more than 400 acres one prison in Rohini and six prisons in Mandoli.

