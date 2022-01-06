Security lapse', 'political gimmick': Who said what on alleged breach during PM's Punjab visit

A war of words has broken out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Punjab over an alleged security breach during his visit to the Ferozepur district on Wednesday.

Reacting sharply to the incident, several BJP leaders including Smriti Irani, Union minister Amit Shah have slammed the ruling Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi. Meanwhile, several opposition leaders have alleged conspiracy to defame Punjab which is set to hold assembly elections this year.

Taking the severity of the incident into consideration, the ministry of external affairs has constituted a panel to probe serious lapses in security during the visit that led to the exposure of VVIP to grave risk. The Punjab government has also announced a two-member committee to probe the incident.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind to brief him about the alleged breach. The Supreme Court also took note of the matter.

What happened?

On Wednesday, PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate various development projects in the Ferozepur district. During the event, he was also scheduled to address a rally. However, it was cancelled abruptly.

According to the statement by the home ministry, the PM landed at Bathinda in the morning from where he was scheduled to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter before the inauguration event.

But the visit got hampered due to the rainy weather and poor visibility, security officials decided to take the road to visit the memorial. This eventually led to PM's convoy being stuck at a flyover for 15-20 minutes as activists of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) blocked the road near village Piareana on Ferozepur-Moga road as part of their protest.

Faced with the blockade, the PM's convoy drove back to Bathinda airport, resulting in the event being cancelled.

Who is to blame?

The central government has blamed the Congress government in Punjab for the breach. Punjab Chief Minister, however, claimed that a last-minute change of travel plans by the PM led to the situation and there was no security threat to him.

What do protesting farmers say?

On Thursday, the chief of a farmer outfit, which had blocked the route of the convoy in Ferozepur, said his group was told by the district police chief that the Prime Minister would be travelling by this road, but “we thought it was a bluff to get the road vacated," according to a report by ANI. “We initially thought they were bluffing us. The PM will not come. (If he comes) he will come by air as a helipad was set up there,” said Surjeet Singh Phul as per ANI report.

Punjab government

The Punjab government has denied that a breach of security took place during the incident. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, chief minister Channi also said that according to the initial itinerary of PM Modi's visit, there was no mention of a visit by road. "Elections are near, and it is common for people to block roads. Neither did any attack take place, nor was there any threat. It is wrong to say that the Prime Minister was in danger," he said.

Congress

Targeting the Prime Minister, the Congress earlier in the day tweeted: "Is it a security lapse for Punjab Chief Minister Channiji? You could also meet the protesting farmers, move forward towards the rally, but you had to create a political gimmick and defame Punjab. But like your black laws, black intentions have collapsed."

Demand for impartial probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang were among those who demanded an impartial probe into the turn of events in Punjab on Wednesday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati said the security lapse during the prime minister's visit to Punjab was "extremely worrisome" and called for a "high-level, impartial probe" to punish the culprits and ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.