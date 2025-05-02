Imphal, Security has been tightened across Manipur as a precautionary measure ahead of the second anniversary of the start of the ethnic strife in the state on May 3, 2023, officials said on Friday. Security tightened in Manipur ahead of ethnic strife's second anniversary

Police have intensified frisking and vehicle checks at key locations in Imphal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi district headquarters to monitor the movement of anti-social elements.

Security has also been beefed up in and around Khuman Lampak in Imphal, where the Manipur People’s Convention is scheduled. Central forces have been deployed in front of Kangla Gate, officials added.

"The security beef-up is a precautionary measure to prevent any unwanted activities by anti-social elements in the state, particularly on Saturday," an official said.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity , a Meitei social organisation, has called on the public to suspend all activities on May 3 and attend the convention.

Volunteers have used public address systems to remind citizens of the violence over the past two years and to highlight the alleged threat to the territorial and administrative integrity of the state.

The Kuki Students’ Organisation and Zomi Students’ Federation have also called for a shutdown on May 3 in all Kuki-dominated areas.

They encouraged participation in the observation event planned by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum at the Churachandpur district headquarters.

In a joint statement, the student bodies said, "May 3 marks the completion of two years since the outbreak of ethnic violence," and urged everyone "to observe the day in silence by closing all educational institutions and business establishments."

They also called on people to hoist black flags at their residences as a mark of mourning.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

In a separate development, during a police operation, two active members of the banned outfit UNLF were arrested from North AOC in Imphal West district.

They have been identified as Huidrom Pishak and Hanglem Thoiba Meitei. A 9mm pistol loaded with two live rounds was recovered from their possession.

