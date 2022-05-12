‘Sedition charge made us untouchables’: Dr Kafeel Khan

NEW DELHI: A day after the Supreme Court asked the Centre and states to put a hold on trials under the sedition law, Dr Kafeel Khan, who was charged in a sedition case in 2020 for an alleged inflammatory speech at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), welcomed the SC decision and called for repealing of the law.

“This is a colonial law which was introduced by the British government. It is high time that this law is scrapped, not reconsidered or re-examined,” he said. The government, in its affidavits, has clearly showcased how it took an about-turn on the colonial law in court, he added.

The Union law minister Kiren Rijiju made a sharp comment shortly after the apex court’s order. In a tweet, he advocated that the legislature and judiciary must respect each other but there is a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ that should not be crossed.

Reacting to Rijiju’s comment, Khan said the union minister’s tweet gave a clear indication of the Centre’s warning to the Supreme Court. “I believe it is the government that crosses the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ time and again,” he said. “Across the political parties, the law had been misused and its exploitation is on the rise in the past 7 years,” he added.

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with the sedition charges. It says, “Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government estab­lished by law shall be punished with im­prisonment for life, to which fine may be added.”

Khan further called for repealing of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and National Security Act (NSA).

Talking about his own experience, he said this law is used as a weapon to keep the accused behind bars. “Even after two years (of being cleared of all charges), I am being referred to as a terrorist and anti-national on social media platforms and everywhere,” he said. “We (Kafeel and his family) have become untouchables in our hometown. People are scared to talk to us,” he added.

He said there is a social stigma that works against those who are charged under sedition law. Even after being acquitted, people won’t agree to do business with them out of fear.