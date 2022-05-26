Video: Minister on tunnel ‘at 10 K feet height’: 'Unthinkable few years back'

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday posted a video in which he is seen inspecting the Sela tunnel – currently under construction – in Arunachal Pradesh. He said the project is nearing completion and will soon be ready for the inauguration. The tunnel – a key project near the Chinese border – will ensure all-weather connectivity between Guwahati in Assam and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Saying a project like this was “unthinkable” a few years ago, Rijiju – who is a parliamentarian from Arunachal West, wrote on Twitter, “Sela Tunnel located at close to 10,000 feet height in Arunachal Pradesh was announced in 2018-19 budget, foundation stone laid by PM @narendramodi Ji in Feb, 2019 and now, it's almost ready for the inauguration within three years!#NewIndia."

The video shows Rijiju wearing a helmet inspecting the tunnel area as others (who appear to be construction workers) walk beside him, and brief him on the details about the tunnel.

The Sela tunnel will be the longest twin-lane tunnel above 13,000 feet in the world, and will cut down travel time to Tawang by at least one hour as well as provide all-weather connectivity.

It will allow faster deployment of weapons and soldiers to forward areas in the Tawang sector. As many as 50 engineers and 500 workers are directly involved in the construction of the Sela tunnel using the latest Austrian tunneling techniques.

In January, the defence ministry announced that all excavation work related to the project was complete.

