Home / India News / ‘Selfie turns fatal’: Engineer dives into Odisha reservoir to save phone, dies

‘Selfie turns fatal’: Engineer dives into Odisha reservoir to save phone, dies

Mukundan R, an engineer working with Salunki mega lift irrigation project in Boudh district, had gone to Palajhar dam built across river Salunki on Sunday evening to take a bath along with his two colleagues.

india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:27 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The body of the deceased engineer was found 1 kilometre from the spot of the occurrence.
The body of the deceased engineer was found 1 kilometre from the spot of the occurrence.(Image for representation)
         

Clicking a selfie near a dam in Odisha’s Boudh district proved fatal for a 22-year-old engineer from Tamil Nadu. The youth drowned as he dived into the reservoir to salvage his mobile phone that had dropped from his hand.

Mukundan R, an engineer working with Salunki mega lift irrigation project in Boudh district, had gone to Palajhar dam built across river Salunki on Sunday evening to take a bath along with his two colleagues. The three were clicking selfies there when Mukundan’s mobile phone accidentally slipped from his hand and fell into the water.

Boudh Superintendent of Police V Jagannath Rao said Mukundan jumped into water to salvage his phone. “When he did not return, one of his friends too jumped but was about to be washed away when a fisherman rescued him. Mukundan, however, could not be traced following which Boudh fire services personnel were alerted,” said Rao.

Fire personnel and an Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team reached the spot and carried out a search operation. They continued their search till Sunday evening but could not find Mukundan. On Monday, when the operation was resumed, the body of the deceased engineer was found 1 kilometre from the spot of the occurrence.

Last month, two boys from Bargarh district died after slipping into the Kapildhar waterfalls at Nrusinghanath. Khirod Soni, 20, and Bijaya Mahakud, 18, of Jhitiki village had gone to Nrusinghanath on a bike and climbed up to the top of the waterfall. While they were clicking pictures up there, Khirod and Bijaya slipped from a rock, the police said.

