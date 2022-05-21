Sena questions ally Congress on leadership issues as top leaders exit

The Congress on Saturday was criticised by its Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena, which questioned the party over the recent departures of high-profile leaders and urged it to stand by senior figures, particularly in poll-bound states. In a move that has raised eyebrows, the Sena - in power in Maharashtra alongside the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party - also reminded its ally that the BJP has begun prepping for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, while it remains in dire straits.

"Rahul Gandhi has left several issues unresolved at the party's Udaipur conclave. Which is why several leaders in different states are deserting the party. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh units of the Congress don't have state presidents…" the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamna, according to news agency PTI.

'Udaipur conclave' was a reference to the recently concluded Chintan Shivir - a 3-day meet at which senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, discussed the poor performance in state elections and planned a revival before the 2024 polls.

While proposals and plans to 'reform and revive' the Congress are put into effect, the party must also deal with the exit of two big names within days of each other. First former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar quit and then Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel left just months before elections in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state. Both ripped into the Congress as they quit. Jakhar has since joined the BJP. Patel has also been linked with a switch.

The Sena named them as well as union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress in March 2020. These resignations show failures on part of party leadership, the Sena said.

The Congress has taken a predicably dim view of the criticism. "Congress is a thought and several people have come and gone. Instead of focusing on who leaves or joins, people should worry about the burning issues that the country is facing," Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole said.

Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap said the party didn't need advice from anyone.

The Congress was swept aside by the BJP in four of five states that voted in February and March; it lost the fifth, Punjab, where it was in power, to the Aam Aadmi Party. Two more states are scheduled to vote this year - Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

A section of leaders within the party - dubbed G23 - have been calling for a structural overhaul and the appointment of a permanent party president; Sonia Gandhi has been interim chief since 2019, when Rahul Gandhi quit over disastrous 2019 Lok Sabha election results.