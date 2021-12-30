Senior BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty, 64, dies after heart attack at condolence meeting

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former Odisha speaker and sitting BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty suffered a heart attack at condolence meeting. He died later at a private hospital in the state’s Jharsuguda town.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 11:51 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha assembly speaker and Biju Janata Dal MLA Kishore Mohanty died on Thursday evening in a private hospital of Jharsuguda town after a heart attack.

Mohanty, who represented Brajrajnagar assembly constituency of Jharsuguda district, suffered heart attack when he was attending a condolence meeting. He was 64.

A veteran leader from western Odisha, Mohanty was thrice elected to the Odisha assembly from Jharsuguda assembly constituency. In the 2019 elections, he won from the Brajarajnagar assembly segment from where he was asked to contest by the party to make space for senior Congress leader Naba Das who joined the BJD ahead of the 2019 assembly elections.

Mohanty was the ruling BJD’s chief whip between 2004 and 2007, and was assembly speaker between 2007 and 2009. He also worked as the Western Odisha Development Council chairman between 2014 and 2019.

Expressing his grief on Mohanty’s demise, chief minister Naveen Patnaik described him as an outstanding leader who will be remembered for his works as an elected representative.

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal also condoled the sitting MLA’s death. ‘His contribution as a political leader and legislator will be ever remembered,’ the governor said.

