Senior BSF staff succumbs to coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, state tally mounts to 12,502

Senior BSF staff succumbs to coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, state tally mounts to 12,502

The senior official of BSF said that the overall count of infections in the BSF has reached 416 in the state.

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:00 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Security personnel make people aware about the importance of hand hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. (Image used for representation).
Security personnel make people aware about the importance of hand hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. (Image used for representation).(ANI PHOTO.)
         

An Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The Covid-19 count mounted to 12,502 with the addition of 304 new cases while the death toll climbed to 99 after three patients including an assistant commandant of the BSF died.

“A 57-year-old assistant commandant (AC) of the Border security Force (BSF), who hailed from Maharashtra, succumbed to the viral infection. The officer was posted at the sector headquarter of the BSF in Bhilai. He tested positive on July 31, and was later referred to AIIMS on August 5,” said a senior official of BSF talking to Hindustan Times.

According to the medical bulletin released on Monday, a total of 148 new Covid-19 cases reported from Raipur district, 40 from Durg, 20 from Mahasamund, 15 from Rajnandgaon, 12 from Janjgir-Champa, 11 from Narayanpur, 9 from Jashpur, seven each from Bemetara and Surguja districts, six from Bilaspur, four each from Kondagaon, Sukma and Bijapur districts and three each from Gariaband, Balodabazar and Raigarh districts, he said.

The senior official of BSF said that the overall count of infections in the BSF has reached 416 in the state.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 8,500 cases and 82 deaths in the last one month, he said.

With a total of 4,283 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally. Raipur has so far recorded 45 deaths due to the infectious disease.

