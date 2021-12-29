Senior citizens will not need doctor’s certificate for precautionary shot: Centre

Senior citizens with specified co-morbidities will not be required to produce a medical certificate to be eligible for a third precautionary dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

People above 60 years of age should still take a doctor’s advice before applying for a third dose, the ministry said.

To inoculate children between 15 and 18 years of age, the health ministry has advised provincial authorities to either designate separate vaccination centres or deploy separate vaccinator teams to avoid confusion on the vaccine to be administered to them. The newly eligible children will be only given Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Personnel on election duty in poll-bound states will be treated as front line workers and will be eligible to receive a third dose, the ministry said in its statement.

India has expanded its vaccination programme to include most teenagers from 3 January, and allowed a third dose to health and front line workers, and senior citizens with co-morbidities, from 10 January. The latest advisory provides operational details to implement this.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to the states to familiarize them with the process.

“Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of 2nd dose as recorded in the CoWIN system -- completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose,” Bhushan wrote. “CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for precaution dose, which will be reflected in digital vaccination certificates.”

Since Covaxin will be administered to the 15 to 18 year old cohort, the central government will ensure additional doses of the Bharat Biotech vaccine is sent to all states and Union territories, the health secretary said.

“Union Government will share the supply schedule of ‘Covaxin’ with all the States and UTs in the next few days,” he said. “Potential beneficiaries can either register themselves on CoWIN from the 1st of January, 2022 or avail of a walk-in registration when vaccination commences from the 3rd of January. Those with a birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category.”

States have been advised to ensure orientation of vaccinators on jabbing the eligible children.

“To avoid the mixing up of vaccines during administration, separate CVCs (covid vaccination centres), separate session sites, separate queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) are to be strived for,” the health ministry said. “States/UTs are also advised to share their requirement of vaccine doses through district wise estimation of beneficiaries using CoWIN. They are to publicize sessions where vaccination will be available for 15-18 years age groups. Sufficient vaccines will be provided to states to cover these beneficiaries.”

Children taking the shot will have to remain under observation for half an hour to monitor adverse effects, the same as all eligible people. They will be given the second dose after 28 days.

States were advised to form two separate vaccination teams at every vaccination centre to avoid confusion in administration of the right vaccine.

The health secretary made a special mention of personnel to be deployed on election duty in the five poll-bound states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur — who need to treated as front line workers as they are at high risk of catching the disease.

“Personnel to be deployed in election duty in poll-bound states will also be included in the category of front line workers,” Bhushan wrote in his letter to the states.

