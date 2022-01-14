Senior CPI(M) leader’s ‘China praise’ courts row

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai courted a controversy on Thursday after he said the Indian’s government’s anti-China policy is aimed at destabilising Communist movement in the country.

Addressing the inaugural session of the party district committee meeting in Kottayam, the senior leader said the government was provoking the public over China to attack the Communist movement, especially the CPI(M). “We will have to face this deliberate attempt from our political rivals,” he said showering enough praises on the neighbouring country.

“China’s growth shows power of socialism. They played a key role in eliminating poverty in the world. But there is a conspiracy against it to undermine its progress and socialism. America is teaming up with other countries against China. We have also surrendered our foreign policy to the United States of America,” he said.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal has slammed the senior leader, saying his utterances were against the country. “They expose ideological bankruptcy of the party. Many Communists still believe China is their mother country. China is arming some of our neighbours to act against India and make armed incursions frequently in northern borders. How can the party justify such a country? His utterances are anti-national,” he said in a statement.

