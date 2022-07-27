Sensationalising of 1st girl’s death behind ‘copycat suicides’: Experts

Sensationalising of the Kallakurichi student’s suicide and graphic detailing are leading to a dangerous trend of “copycat suicides” in Tamil Nadu, experts said on Wednesday, as the state reported five student deaths in a fortnight.

“It’s what we otherwise call werther phenomenon,” said Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar, consultant psychiatrist and founder of the country’s premier suicide prevention organisation SNEHA. “We know that copycat suicides go up by 15% after a sensational reporting of suicide.”

Except for a girl studying in Class 11, the rest of them belong to Class 12. “The Kallakurichi incident has been so sensationally portrayed and repeated so many times and graphically portrayed that we have a lot of copycat suicides,” Vijayakumar said. “Copycat suicides happen when a person identifies with a person who has died. So, if you look at all the five suicides, they are mostly girls using the same method.”

Of the five suicides, four are girls while one is a boy, all hailing from poor and lower middle-class families. Vijayakumar said this shows, there was pressure on these girls coming that unless they do well in these schools, they may not have a second chance in life.

On July 13, a 16-year-old girl in Kallakurichi was found dead in her hostel premises of a private school. Only 10 days after the incident, her parents agreed to accept her body and her last rites were conducted with police security and shown live on television channels.

In the intervening days, her parents moved the Madras high court and Supreme Court on their child’s death - two post-mortems were conducted. Her parents suspected foul play and blamed the school and the issue flared up into violence on July 17 and the case is being probed by the CB-CID.

Soon after there was a spate of school children taking their own lives. In some cases, reasons are unknown, while in some it has been related to exam pressure.

“It goes to show that when any suicide is sensationally portrayed and done so repeatedly, vulnerable people will identify with that, use the same method and die by suicide,” Vijayakumar said. “And Tamil Nadu per say has a high suicide rate,” Vijayakumar said.

Suicides among school children have been predominantly reportedly following Class 10 and Class 12 annual board exam results.

There is both academic and socio-economic pressure on students and their families, says Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for the Common School System. “This was not the case before the 1980s. It was only after that private players in education began increasing, centums became a brand which put pressure on students, teachers and the parents,” says Babu.

“And because the government doesn’t meet basic standards, even those with economic constraints feel forced to send their children to private schools. They may not be able to keep up with the fees and the child is pressurised in class.”

Since the National Entrance Exam Test (NEET) became mandatory in 2017 in Tamil Nadu for medical college admissions, several students have died by suicide either due to fear of failing or having failed in the entrance tests.

Career consultant and education analyst Jayaprakash Gandhi said a private school student in a depressed mood had asked him whether she will get an MBBS seat in any government medical colleges for her expected NEET score of more than 300. “It was challenging to motivate her. Psychological counselling is needed for many to avoid suicides,” Gandhi said.

From 2018 to 2020, Tamil Nadu’s suicide rates went down to 9.7% from 10.3% and again rose to 11%, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. In 2020, of the total suicides of students, Tamil Nadu reported 930 suicides was the fourth highest in the country after Maharashtra, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

