Sent proposal two weeks ago: Mahua Moitra on possible Cong-TMC alliance for Goa

PANAJI: The Trinamool Congress has made a formal offer to the Congress for an alliance ahead of the Goa Assembly elections nearly two weeks ago but hasn’t heard back from them, the party’s MP and Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra said.

Reacting to the statements made by Congress senior election observer for Goa P Chidambaram, who in an interview with a local TV channel said that the Congress was yet to receive a formal offer of an alliance, Moitra suggested that Chidambaram should get in touch with the Congress leadership.

The AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) already made [a] formal & definitive offer to INC (Indian National Congress) on Goa to defeat [the] BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party ]. [The] INC leadership asked for time to revert. This was almost two weeks ago,” Moitra tweeted.

In the interview, Chidambaram said that the Congress was open to receiving support from other parties wishing to defeat the BJP provided they recognise the Congress is best placed to lead any such anti-BJP alliance in Goa.

The former union minister of finance and home however said that time was running out and admitted that there was “bitterness” between the Congress and the TMC over the latter poaching its leaders and now seeking an alliance.

State Congress leaders have repeatedly denied that there are ongoing talks between the leaderships of the Congress and the TMC ahead of the upcoming elections.

Goa goes to the polls on February 14 along with Punjab and Uttarakhand in a single phase while the election results will be declared on March 10.