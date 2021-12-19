Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Service of humanity is India’s identity: Modi during Goa visit
india news

Service of humanity is India’s identity: Modi during Goa visit

Modi said the state came under Portugal rule when a majority of the country was ruled by Mughals, but centuries later, neither has Goa forgotten its Indianness, nor has India forgotten Goa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and others, during a programme organised on the occasion of the 60th Goa Liberation Day in Taleigao on Sunday. (PTI)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 02:14 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza, Panaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Goa would have been liberated from Portuguese rule much earlier had the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel lived for some more time.

Modi, who arrived on a day-long visit to the poll-bound state, was speaking at an event on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day, at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium here, when he said: “Had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been alive for a little more time, Goa would have been liberated earlier.”

Patel, who served as deputy prime minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet, died on December 15, 1950. He is credited with the liberation of Marathwada region in Maharashtra from erstwhile Nizam’s rule.

Modi said the state came under Portugal rule when a majority of the country was ruled by Mughals, but centuries later, neither has Goa forgotten its Indianness, nor has India forgotten Goa.

“People from all corners of India came and joined hands together. Goa was conquered by the Portuguese at a time when, in another part of the country, the Mughals had an empire. Since then, the country has seen so many political storms… despite the passage of time and changes in power, Goa did not forget its Indianness nor did India forget its Goa,” he told the gathering.

RELATED STORIES

“From the Cuncolim rebellion to the Maratha conflict led by Chatrapati Shivai Maharaj and Sambhaji, there were efforts to free Goa. The Pinto revolt was led by the native Christians. This is the identity of India. Service of humanity. The efforts were made from so many corners. The country became independent before Goa. Most people of India had got their rights. Now they had the time to live their own dream, yet so many freedom fighters gave up on all this and continued to struggle and sacrifice themselves for Goa’s freedom,” he said.

In the past, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had blamed Nehru for the delay in liberation of Goa.

On December 19, 1961, Indian armed forces freed the coastal state from Portuguese rule in an operation codenamed ‘Operation Vijay’ after all diplomatic efforts between India and Portugal to get the former imperial power to relinquish control of Goa failed.

To mark the day, the Prime Minister paid tributes to freedom fighters, both from and outside Goa who sacrificed their lives for the Liberation Movement, at the martyr’s memorial here. He also felicitated others freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’ at the function. He witnessed a fly past and sail parade at Miramar.

Modi also inaugurated multiple development projects, worth 650 crore, including a superspeciality block of Goa Medical College and Hospital and the renovated Fort Aguada jail museum.

“Goa needs to make a new resolution. You should ask yourselves where you want Goa to be by the time it celebrates 75 years of Liberation. Make new resolutions. It needs continuity. It should stay the same in the future. We should not stop. We need to not decrease our speed (of development),” Modi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi goa.
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP