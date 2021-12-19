Service of humanity is India’s identity: Modi during Goa visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Goa would have been liberated from Portuguese rule much earlier had the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel lived for some more time.

Modi, who arrived on a day-long visit to the poll-bound state, was speaking at an event on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day, at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium here, when he said: “Had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been alive for a little more time, Goa would have been liberated earlier.”

Patel, who served as deputy prime minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet, died on December 15, 1950. He is credited with the liberation of Marathwada region in Maharashtra from erstwhile Nizam’s rule.

Modi said the state came under Portugal rule when a majority of the country was ruled by Mughals, but centuries later, neither has Goa forgotten its Indianness, nor has India forgotten Goa.

“People from all corners of India came and joined hands together. Goa was conquered by the Portuguese at a time when, in another part of the country, the Mughals had an empire. Since then, the country has seen so many political storms… despite the passage of time and changes in power, Goa did not forget its Indianness nor did India forget its Goa,” he told the gathering.

“From the Cuncolim rebellion to the Maratha conflict led by Chatrapati Shivai Maharaj and Sambhaji, there were efforts to free Goa. The Pinto revolt was led by the native Christians. This is the identity of India. Service of humanity. The efforts were made from so many corners. The country became independent before Goa. Most people of India had got their rights. Now they had the time to live their own dream, yet so many freedom fighters gave up on all this and continued to struggle and sacrifice themselves for Goa’s freedom,” he said.

In the past, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had blamed Nehru for the delay in liberation of Goa.

On December 19, 1961, Indian armed forces freed the coastal state from Portuguese rule in an operation codenamed ‘Operation Vijay’ after all diplomatic efforts between India and Portugal to get the former imperial power to relinquish control of Goa failed.

To mark the day, the Prime Minister paid tributes to freedom fighters, both from and outside Goa who sacrificed their lives for the Liberation Movement, at the martyr’s memorial here. He also felicitated others freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’ at the function. He witnessed a fly past and sail parade at Miramar.

Modi also inaugurated multiple development projects, worth ₹650 crore, including a superspeciality block of Goa Medical College and Hospital and the renovated Fort Aguada jail museum.

“Goa needs to make a new resolution. You should ask yourselves where you want Goa to be by the time it celebrates 75 years of Liberation. Make new resolutions. It needs continuity. It should stay the same in the future. We should not stop. We need to not decrease our speed (of development),” Modi said.