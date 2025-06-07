Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Serving Agniveer duped of over 82,000 in Delhi; two arrested

PTI |
Jun 07, 2025 02:57 AM IST

The main accused confessed to running a fake company and creating fraudulent bank accounts to receive the stolen funds.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly duping a serving Agniveer of over 82,000 by asking for his mobile phone on the pretext of making a call, police said on Friday.

Police said the accused were part of an organised gang that targeted unsuspecting people and routed stolen money through shell companies.(Pixabay/Representative Image)
Police said the accused were part of an organised gang that targeted unsuspecting people and routed stolen money through shell companies.(Pixabay/Representative Image)

The incident took place on May 18, when Abhishek, posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, was approached near Metro Gate No 4 of the New Delhi Railway Station by a man who claimed to have lost his phone and wallet, they said.

The man requested Abhishek to let him use his mobile phone to make an emergency call, a senior police officer of the central district said.

Trusting him, Abhishek handed over his mobile phone, which the accused used to access the UPI application and transfer 82,496 to multiple accounts before fleeing with the device, the officer said.

A case was registered at Daryaganj police station and an investigation was initiated. Police traced the fraudulent transactions and analysed CCTV footage.

On May 28, the main accused, Sahil Verma (24), a resident of Sonipat, was arrested near Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh. During interrogation, he confessed to running a fake company and creating fraudulent bank accounts to receive the stolen funds, he said.

His associate, Deepak Jain alias Naveen (33), a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan, was arrested the next day from Chittorgarh. Five mobile phones and many bank passbooks were recovered from their possession, police said.

The accused were part of an organised gang that targeted unsuspecting people and routed stolen money through shell companies, they added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Serving Agniveer duped of over 82,000 in Delhi; two arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On