Shimla, True satisfaction as a public servant comes from serving the poor with empathy, said Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday at the inaugural ceremony of the officer trainees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Services here. Serving marginalised with empathy is true satisfaction for civil servant: Himachal Pradesh Guv

He called upon the officers of the 2025 batch to remain committed to constitutional values, integrity and professional excellence, thereby becoming true custodians of the proud traditions of the audit and accounts service, a statement issued here said.

The officers from Bhutan and the Maldives were also present in the event, it added.

Emphasising the importance of cooperation with state governments, he urged the officers to maintain continuous dialogue and strengthen the financial accountability and reporting mechanisms at the grassroots level, it said.

He noted that, since the framing of the Constitution, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has been regarded as one of the most vital constitutional offices.

He reminded the trainees that they were joining an organisation that acts as a watchdog of public resources and upholds financial accountability in public administration.

"As auditors, your role goes far beyond financial scrutiny. Every audit you conduct opens the door for systemic improvement, strengthens governance and enhances the quality of public service delivery," he added.

Referring to the global stature of the CAG, he said that the institution's responsibility for auditing major international organisations such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization reflects India's credibility and soft power in global forums.

He asked trainee officers to utilise the academy's resources to enhance their capabilities and encouraged them to use advanced analytical tools to make audits more effective, focused and outcome-oriented.

The governor also highlighted the role of the National Academy of Audit & Accounts , Shimla, since its establishment in 1950, in strengthening financial discipline, transparency and good governance in the country.

Director General of S Alok overviewed the training for the 2025 Batch and said, "It's a milestone in their professional journey," and advised them to work with discipline and dedication.

On the occasion, to mark the celebration, a Coffee Table book was also released by the governor.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.