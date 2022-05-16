Set aside internal differences, focus on exposing Gehlot govt: BJP to Rajasthan unit

Taking note of the internal bickering in its Rajasthan unit, the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged leaders to set aside their differences and focus on “exposing deficiencies” of the ruling Congress ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

The central leadership has also identified constituencies and caste groups that the party will require to focus on in order to win the polls.

In a message to state leaders during his recent two-day visit to the state last week, BJP national president J P Nadda said the party in Rajasthan will need to shift their focus from the infighting to projecting a cohesive unit against the Congress, party functionaries familiar with the matter said.

“The message is to focus on the governance deficit of the Gehlot government,” a state leader said on condition of anonymity.

It was in line with this decision that Nadda led the attack against the Rajasthan government during his visit to the state. Inaugurating the party’s district office in Hanumangarh on May 11, the BJP president had accused the Congress of being “anti-people” and alleged that “incidents of atrocities against women and marginalised sections have gone up.”

The message to iron out differences was also relayed to the state leaders at a meeting in Nadda’s residence in Delhi in April, when the central leadership asserted that the issue of who would be the face of the party in next year’s polls would be resolved post-elections and that the party would go to polls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the face.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had won just 73 of 200 seats in the state assembly. Congress had won 100 seats.

“The central leadership had taken cognisance of the internal friction almost a year ago. They received negative feedback from workers on ground about leaders trying to create their own fiefdoms and promoting their own people at the cost of the party’s stability. Since the BJP is an organisation-based party, the leaders were urged to refrain from self promotion,” the state leader cited above said.

The functionary also referred to “poster wars” last year between supporters of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje andstate party chief Satish Poonia, with the former expressing concerns over alleged attempts of the state leadership to “sideline her (Raje)”.

In January, Raje’s supporters had floated the Vasundhara Raje Samarth Manch Rajasthan, demanding that she be named as chief ministerial candidate for next year’s polls.

“There is a perception that Poonia was projecting himself as the chief ministerial candidate and did not give the former chief minister the respect she deserved. Some other leaders from Delhi also signalled the intent to throw their hat in the ring which in turn had the party set up in disarray,” a senior functionary based in Delhi said.

Besides seeking to keep a check on internal fighting, the central leadership has asked the state unit to organise outreach programmes to highlight the “failures of the state government”, the senior functionary said.

“Law and order has been the biggest casualty under the Gehlot government. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, the state is number one in crimes and caste-based crimes. While the central government has allocated ₹26,000 crore for carrying out work under the Jal Jeevan mission, the state has spent no more than ₹4,000 crore. In three years, district action plans have also not been readied,” the senior leader said on condition of anonymity.

While the BJP overall considers upper castes, some Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs) as its core support group in the state, it has decided to strengthen its outreach among OBCs in particular.

“In the last general elections, the Meenas (a tribe mainly found in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh regions) supported the BJP while the Jats alternated between the Congress and the BJP. So, efforts will be made to draw these communities into the party fold,” the senior functionary said.

A non-political event earlier this year by Rajputs, a group that makes up for almost 12% of the electorate and wields political clout, has set off alarm bells that the BJP may also need to focus on the community.

“Traditionally, the Rajputs have been supporters of the BJP. But there is a sense among the community that they have not been given the kind of political space that they deserve, so the event became a platform to assert their relevance. There was a similar sentiment of alienation in 2018 as well, but the party is confident of addressing the niggling issues,” the state leader cited above said.

