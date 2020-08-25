‘Set up high-level committee to probe deaths of 2 Covid-19 patients’: DM writes to BHU VC

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:37 IST

District magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma has written a letter to Professor Rakesh Bhatnagar, vice-chancellor at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), urging him to constitute a high-level committee to probe the deaths of two Covid-19 patients who were undergoing treatment at Sir Sundar Lal (SSL) Hospital of the central university.

Sharma also said a magisterial inquiry had already been ordered into the two incidents. A two-member team will probe the incidents and submit its report within a fortnight, he added.

In the first incident on August 23, a 21-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly died by jumping off the fourth floor of the SSL hospital where he was admitted, doctors treating said.

The kin of the deceased alleged negligence on part of the hospital — a charge denied by the hospital. Hospital medical superintendent Professor SK Mathur said the patient was admitted to the emergency of the SSL hospital on August 16 due to some mental illness. During treatment, his sample was sent for Covid-19 test on August 19 and his report came positive on August 22 following which he was moved to a Covid-19 ward the same day.

“He was being treated by experts. The behaviour of the patient was very unusual. He would leave his bed and go to other patients. Even on August 23, the patient made a bid to jump through the window. He was pacified and brought back to the bed. He was given medication and counselled,” Mathur said.

In the second incident, the body of a 25-year-old coronavirus patient, who went missing from the Covid-19 ward of the SSL hospital’s super-speciality block two days ago, was recovered from the hospital premises on Monday night, a university official said.

Mathur said it appeared that the patient had tried to come down from the second floor of the hospital building with the help of a pipe and fell as the pipe broke. The body was found below after which the hospital staff and security personnel immediately took it to the mortuary. The hospital administration then informed the police.

Earlier, an FIR was registered in connection with the patient’s disappearance following a complaint by his family members, inspector Mahesh Pandey, station officer at Varanasi’s Lanka police station, said on Monday.

According to the family, the patient had suffered injuries in a road accident on August 11 and was admitted to the BHU trauma centre the same day, the police said.

Two days later, his Covid-19 test was done and he tested positive. Thereafter, he was moved to a Covid-19 ward at the super-speciality block of Sir Sundar Lal Hospital. He spoke to his mother on August 22 through the window of the building, the family told the police. At that time, he had pleaded his mother to take him home, the family added.