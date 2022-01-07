Seven booked for suspected sacrifice of 15-year-old

Mysuru police have booked seven men for allegedly murdering a 15-year-old boy as a part of a human sacrifice ritual. This is the second such incident of alleged human sacrifice which has been reported in the state in past three months.

Mysuru superintendent of police (SP) R Chetan told the media that the police has taken some suspects into custody, however, a formal arrest will be made soon.

“The case was registered after the victim’s body was recovered near Halepura lake in Nanjangud taluk on January 2. He was later identified as Mahesh,” the officer said.

The SP said that investigation into possible human sacrifice ritual started after the victim’s father Siddaraju lodged a complaint and alleged the same. In the investigation that followed, police found traces of black magic rituals near the lake, the Mysuru SP said.

The father in his police complaint alleged that the accused — Hemmaragala Srinivas, Raju, Naveen and Muddu — used to practise black magic and took his son to the lake on a full moon night where the executed the crime.

Meanwhile, as per initial probe, police learnt that victim Mahesh had gone to the lake with his friends. It was alleged that the victim’s friends pushed him into the lake and killed him after performing black magic rituals.

The investigation has been initiated based on evidence collected so far and the statements given by the locals, said the police.

Despite the anti-superstition bill — Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act — being formally notified in 2020, such incidents continue to come to the fore.

Earlier, on September 3, 2021, a suspected case of black magic was reported after a two-year-old girl was found abandoned at a sugarcane field at Halyala village in Belagavi district .

In another incident, which was reported last year on October 27, Karnataka police recently arrested a doctor for allegedly murdering his wife by injecting high doses of drugs in Davanagere district on Sunday. The arrest comes nine months after the woman’s death and police said that the murder was carried out as part of a black magic ritual.

Police have identified the suspect in custody as 45-year-old Dr Channakeshappa who was practising medicine in Rameshwara village in Nyamathi taluk. His wife, Shilpa, died on February 11 following an alleged overdose.

The investigation later found that he had been practising black magic in recent years and had been visiting several black magic practitioners in the past year. It was during one such interaction when he was advised to sacrifice his wife to access tressure, said police. The doctor then decided to offer his wife as a human sacrifice and killed her with an overdose, police said.

