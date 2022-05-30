Seven pilgrims from Karnataka killed in Uttar Pradesh road accident

At least seven pilgrims, including three women, from the state were killed and nine others injured when a tempo-traveller and a truck collided head-on on Nanpara-Lakhimpur Kheri highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said the injured were admitted to a local community health centre while three of them referred to Bahraich Medical College.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai called his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to seek his help in arranging for medical care for the survivors and helping in bringing back the mortal remains of the deceased.

Earlier, Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths of the pilgrims and ordered district officials to provide all possible medical facility to the injured people.

District magistrate (DM) of Bahraich Dinesh Chandra Sharma and superintendent of police (SP) Keshav Kumar Chowdhary said five people died on the spot while two others succumbed during treatment in hospital.

Chowdhary said the incident took place when the tempo-traveller ferrying as many as 16 people from Karnataka was on way to Ayodhya via Lakhimpur Kheri. He said the truck coming from the opposite side had a head-in collision with the vehicle carrying the pilgrims on the highway under Motipur police stations limits at around 6am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the injured were initially rushed to Mihipurwa community health centre from where three were later referred to Bahraich medical college for treatment. He said directions had been issued to the doctors to provide all possible medical facility to the injured and efforts were on to contact the families of the deceased.

Dekka Kishore Babu, the superintendent of police of Karnataka’s Bidar district, told HT on Sunday: “All those who died are from Bidar town and had gone for some pilgrimage. Some people have left from here to check on the accident and the deceased. I have spoken to the SP (accident jurisdiction) and coordinating to help bring back the bodies,”

Bommai said all seven persons were from the same family. “Nine persons were injured in the mishap.” Bommai has termed the tragedy as very unfortunate. “The tourists were on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bommai said he had spoken to Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath over the phone requesting the latter to arrange for medical care for the survivors and to help in bringing back the mortal remains of the deceased.

“All the arrangements are being made for treatment of the injured and bringing the bodies,” Bommai said.

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, on Sunday said: “I am saddened to learn that the tempo accident on the Kashi Yatra has killed 7 Kannadigars. Condolences to the family of the deceased. I pray that the victims recover quickly.”