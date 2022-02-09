Seven soldiers missing after avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh dead

The bodies of seven soldiers have been recovered high up in a mountain in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district, the Indian Army said in a statement on Tuesday, two days after the soldiers went missing when their patrol was struck by an avalanche.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A search and rescue operation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the Tawang sector in the border state was launched after the patrol team of the 19 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles was reported missing on February 6, the army said.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased. Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site,” lieutenant colonel Harsh Wardhan Pande, a spokesman for the defence ministry in the northeast, said in the statement.

“The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest army medical facility for further formalities,” the statement said.

“The death of soldiers due to an avalanche is a tragedy beyond words...,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arunachal Pradesh governor brigadier (retd) BD Mishra and chief minister Pema Khandu also expressed shock. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of 7 brave Indian Army jawans, who were trapped in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families...,” the CM tweeted.

(With Agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times . ...view detail