Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Seven-term Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad passes away
india news

Seven-term Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad passes away

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences at the death of Mahendra Prasad, founder of Aristo Pharmaceuticals, and said his demise is a big loss to society and politics besides industry.
Mahendra Prasad (File Photo)
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 11:24 AM IST
PTI |

Rajya Sabha MP from the Janata Dal(United) and industrialist Mahendra Prasad died at a private hospital here, his party said on Monday.

The 81-year-old Prasad passed away on Sunday night after battling a prolonged illness.

Prasad was a seven-term Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and was also elected to the Lok Sabha once.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences at the death of Prasad, founder of Aristo Pharmaceuticals, and said his demise is a big loss to society and politics besides industry.

Prasad was first elected to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket in 1980. He remained associated with the party for a long time and shifted his loyalties later as its fortunes declined in the state. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajya sabha bihar nitish kumar congress
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP