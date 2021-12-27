Home / India News / Seven-term Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad passes away
india news

Seven-term Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad passes away

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences at the death of Mahendra Prasad, founder of Aristo Pharmaceuticals, and said his demise is a big loss to society and politics besides industry.
Mahendra Prasad&nbsp;(File Photo)
Mahendra Prasad (File Photo)
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Rajya Sabha MP from the Janata Dal(United) and industrialist Mahendra Prasad died at a private hospital here, his party said on Monday.

The 81-year-old Prasad passed away on Sunday night after battling a prolonged illness.

Prasad was a seven-term Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and was also elected to the Lok Sabha once.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences at the death of Prasad, founder of Aristo Pharmaceuticals, and said his demise is a big loss to society and politics besides industry.

Prasad was first elected to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket in 1980. He remained associated with the party for a long time and shifted his loyalties later as its fortunes declined in the state. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajya sabha bihar nitish kumar congress + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out