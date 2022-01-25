Several organisations in Nagaland to abstain from Republic Day celebrations

KOHIMA: Several tribal bodies and civil society organisations in Nagaland have said that they will abstain from participating in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The decision comes against the backdrop of the killing of 14 civilians at Oting village in Mon district on December 4 and 5 last year by the security forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), the apex body of several Naga tribes of at least five districts- Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, and Noklak- declared non-cooperation with the armed forces until justice is delivered to the victims’ families. The non-cooperation will include refraining from any national celebrations, therefore, the people of Eastern Nagaland shall not participate in the forthcoming Indian Republic Day celebration on 26th January 2022, said ENPO president R Tsapikiu Sangtam and general secretary C Manlang Phom. They said this decision was taken in line with the resolution of ENPO during its joint consultative meeting with all Eastern Nagaland civil society organisations on December 14, 2021 at Longleng.

The ENPO’s major constituent tribes are Konyak, Khiamniungan, Phom, Sangtam, Yimkhiung and Chang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Naga Students Federation (NSF), an influential organisation, has also directed Naga youth and students community to refrain from taking part in the upcoming Republic Day celebration, taking forth its protest against the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act [AFSPA].

“The Federation reiterates that the Naga people should disassociate themselves from such celebrations for as long as the Government of India continues with its policy of militarising our Naga homeland. This is not in defiance of any forces on earth but the assertion that the voices of the Naga people cannot be muted despite the continued subjugation by forces reeking of colonial ideologies and practices,” said a release from the NSF.

The student body further appealed to the state government to ensure that the special investigation team (SIT) report on the Oting massacre is made public and that the culprits be awarded befitting punishments at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio, reacting to the decision of the organisations, said as a democracy, it was up to them, but the government will carry on with the Republic Day programme and do what is necessary.