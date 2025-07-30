Jaipur, Heavy continuous rain in Rajasthan has sent several rivers in spate and several dams overflowing with water. Several rivers in spate in Rajasthan after continuous rain

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy and very heavy rain in parts of Ajmer, Jaipur, Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on Thursday.

According to officials, more than 150 mm rainfall has been recorded at many places in Sawai Madhopur, Baran, and Tonk since Tuesday.

Three gates of Bisalpur Dam in Tonk have been opened, each gate up to one metre, with 18,030 cusecs of water being released.

The level of water in the Chambal River in Dholpur was recorded at 140.15 metres, 9.36 metres above the danger mark. The river is flowing several metres above the danger mark in Karauli and Sawai Madhopur districts as well.

The water level of the Parvati River in Kota was recorded 3.35 metres above the danger mark. Gate no 8 and 9 of the Kota Barrage have been opened up to 16 feet with 19,236 cusecs of water being released.

According to a government spokesperson, the state's disaster management and relief department have started efforts on a war-footing to keep the general public safe from accidents.

One team of NDRF, three teams of SDRF, and 21 volunteers of civil defence have been deployed in Kota alone. Teams from the two relief units have also been deployed in Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk.

Two additional teams requisitioned from the NDRF Commandant have been deployed at NDRF Headquarters, Kishangarh, Ajmer, and District Headquarters, Kota.

According to the Disaster Management and Relief Department, the public can contact the state control room by dialling toll free number 1070 and district control room by dialling toll free number 1077 for rescue and relief.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday asked the officials to remain on 'alert mode' in view of the heavy rain.

Sharma inspected several areas of Jaipur city for about two and a half hours on Wednesday and took stock of the situation.

He stopped at B-2 Bypass Road, Sanganer, Sumer Nagar, Surajmal Circle, Muhana Mandi, Chauradiya Petrol Pump and directed the officials to immediately ease the waterlogging, and fix damaged roads, potholes, and drainage system.

According to the official statement, Sharma inspected the Dravyavati river near B-2 Bypass Road and ordered trimming of dense trees and repair of the ferro covers of drains.

