Thiruvananthapuram, Scores of Students' Federation of India activists marched towards major universities in Kerala on Tuesday, protesting what they claimed were attempts to "saffronise" higher education institutions under the influence of the Sangh Parivar. SFI workers march against ''saffronisation'' of Kerala universities

Raising slogans against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who also serves as the Chancellor of the universities, protestors broke through police barricades outside Kannur University.

Police responded with water cannons, but SFI members managed to reach the Vice-Chancellor's office, where they staged a sit-in protest.

Tensions also rose at Calicut University in Thenjippalam, Malappuram district, where a brief scuffle broke out between police and student protestors during the march.

The SFI organised similar marches at Kerala University. Charged-up SFI workers broke open the gates of the Kerala University headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and rushed into the office complex, as police failed to control the agitating students.

They stood inside the university building, raising slogans against the Governor and Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal.

The protests called for the resignation of the Vice-Chancellors of Calicut and Kerala universities, accusing them of aligning too closely with the ideology of the Sangh Parivar.

Police remained on high alert at all locations to prevent any escalation of the protests.

Universities in Kerala have recently witnessed a power struggle between the Raj Bhavan and the Left-led state government.

Tensions escalated after some Vice-Chancellors, appointed temporarily by the Chancellor, took actions that student and teacher unions affiliated with the Left allege are supportive of the Sangh Parivar.

Kerala University has seen dramatic scenes since the beginning of this month, following the suspension of the Registrar by Vice-Chancellor Kunnummal.

The action was taken after the Registrar issued a notice cancelling a private programme attended by Governor Arlekar at the Senate Hall, where a portrait of Bharat Mata holding a saffron flag was displayed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.