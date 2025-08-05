Amritsar, The SGPC on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Jathedars or head priests to uphold the traditional honour, authority, and spiritual significance of the 'takhts' - the highest Sikh institutions. SGPC passes resolution to uphold honour of Takhts

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee held a special general meeting which was attended by head 'granthi' of Harmandar Sahib, Giani Raghbir Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, and nearly 100 SGPC members here.

According to a statement, they discussed the dignity and reverence of the takhts and unanimously passed a resolution urging the Jathedars to uphold the traditional honour, authority, and spiritual significance of these highest Sikh institutions.

The resolution, presented by the SGPC president, emphasised that the Takhts are the supreme institutions of the Sikh 'Panth' that provide religious, spiritual, moral, and Panthic leadership in accordance with Sikh history, Gurbani, and Gurmat traditions.

While each 'Takht' has its own historical and regional significance, the resolution stressed that all five Takhts operate under one uniform 'gurmat maryada' and the will of the Guru.

The resolution reiterated that the Akal Takht serves not only as the supreme religious institution but also provides guidance on panthic and political matters.

While all five Takhts are important in their own right, the 'Panth' collectively recognizes the supremacy of the Akal Takht.

Panthic-level decisions are deliberated and finalized by the five 'Singh Sahiban' Akal Takht, while the other Takhts may address local issues as per the Sikh 'rehat maryada'.

Accordingly, the SGPC general meeting appealed to the Jathedars to ensure that 'panthic' traditions are not overlooked while making any decisions.

The panthic-level issues must be resolved at the Akal Takht, and no interference should occur in local matters of the other Takhts without consultation.

If such matters arise, decisions should only be made after thorough discussion involving the respective Takht's Jathedar.

In the absence of consensus, no hasty decisions should be taken.

Except in urgent situations, meetings of the five 'Singh Sahiban' should be announced a few days in advance.

If a Jathedar from a Takht is unable to attend, a Singh Sahib from Harmandar Sahib may be included.

Notably, a standoff arose between the Akal Takht in Amritsar and the Takht Sri Patna Sahib in Bihar last month after the latter declared Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and the jathedars of the Akal Takht and Takht Damdama Sahib guilty of religious misconduct.

The standoff was resolved after the Takht Patna Sahib withdrew all previous edicts and the Akal Takht too withdrew edicts declaring three members of the Takht Patna Sahib guilty of religious misconduct.

There are five temporal seats of Sikhism and Takht Sri Patna Sahib in Bihar is one of them. The Akal Takht in Amritsar is the supreme temporal seat.

Meanwhile, the SGPC meeting also condemned the Punjab government's bills on sacrilege, the state's decision to organize 'Gurmat' events on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur in parallel to traditional Sikh institutions, and the repeated granting of parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Besides Dhami, former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Amarjit Singh Chawla, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Jaswant Singh Purain, Bibi Kiranjot Kaur, also addressed the gathering.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dhami said the session was convened on a highly important issue, and all speakers contributed sincerely and meaningfully.

He thanked all the SGPC members and expressed hope for continued support in the future. Discussing the resolution, he stated that it is crucial in the current context to ensure that the honour and dignity of the Takhts are not compromised.

It is vital to preserve the glorious traditions, principles, practices, collective pride, and significance of Sikh community institutions in their true essence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.