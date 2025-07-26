Amritsar, The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Saturday said it will write to the United Nations to declare the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur as International Human Rights Day. SGPC to urge UN to declare Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom anniv as International Human Rights Day

A similar request would also be made to the government of India, seeking a national holiday on November 25 to honour the ninth Sikh Guru's martyrdom.

The SGPC on Saturday convened a virtual meeting of the International Sikh Advisory Board chaired by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, which focused on the upcoming 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The attendees included Gurmeet Singh Randhawa, Kawaljeet Kaur, Balwant Singh Dhami and Bhai Gurbakhsh Singh Gulshan from the UK, Rajbir Singh from Canada, and Master Mahinder Singh and Gurcharan Singh Lamba from the US.

The international representatives emphasised the need to observe the anniversary on a global platform and expressed their commitment to support the efforts initiated by the SGPC.

Speaking after the meeting, Dhami said the board members shared valuable suggestions, which would significantly contribute to the centenary commemorations.

Based on the suggestions, a formal letter would be sent to the United Nations, urging it to declare the martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru as International Human Rights Day, Dhami said.

He also said that the SGPC would commemorate the centenary by organising recitations of the sacred ‘Gurbani’ written by the ninth Sikh Guru.

Additionally, informative boards displaying brief life history and teachings of the Guru would be installed at various gurdwaras, ensuring that the ‘Sangat’ remain informed of his martyrdom.

Efforts will also be made to involve leaders from various religions in the centenary events, promoting a message of unity and universal communion.

Meanwhile, the SGPC reiterated that the violation of religious decorum during a recent event organised in Srinagar by the Punjab government's language department to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur has caused deep emotional hurt to the Sikh community.

The apex gurdwara body on Friday took strong objection to "entertainment performances" at the event organised in Srinagar, calling it a direct affront to Sikh religious values.

Dhami said due to the government's "lack of understanding and sensitivity towards religious matters", and its insistence on conducting such programmes unilaterally, the sanctity of the Guru's supreme sacrifice has been compromised.

Dhami also appealed to the Punjab government not to turn the events commemorating the ninth Sikh Guru's martyrdom anniversary into a matter of prestige.

A row erupted over the matter after the SGPC recently raised an objection to Punjab government’s plans to hold separate official events to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom day, asking it not to "interfere" in religious matters.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann later questioned the SGPC's objection and asked whether the apex gurdwara body had a "copyright" over holding such events.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.