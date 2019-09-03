Shah: ₹2L insurance for J&K panchayat members

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:48 IST

Panchs and sarpanchs, panchayat members and village heads, in Jammu and Kashmir who face threats from terrorists will get police security and insurance cover of ₹2 lakh each, Union home minister Amit Shah told a delegation of local body leaders from the region who met him in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Importantly, Shah also assured the local body representatives that “nobody’s land would be taken away and government land would be used for the establishment of industries, hospitals and educational institutions,” a ministry spokesperson said.

This is Shah’s first meeting with the Kashmiri’s representatives after parliament passed and resolutions to bifurcate the state into two Union territories and also revoked the region’s special ststus and its permanent residents’ special privileges. He also met delegations of fruit-growers, horticulturists, and those displaced during the partition.

The security of local body representatives in Jammu & Kashmir has been major concern for successive governments. The delegation of local body representatives told the home minister that “over 15 panchs and sarpanchs from Jammu and Kashmir” were killed by terrorist between 2012-2018 and the government had not declared compensation to their families.” Panchayat elections in the state were held last year after a gap of six years. More than 35,096 panchs and sarpanchs were elected to 4,490 panchayats.

Importantly, Shah also assured the representatives that elections to the block development councils would be held within the next two months and that statehood of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored as soon as the situation in the valley improves. “The abrogation of Article 370 has strengthened and made panchayats important. A lot of work can now be done through them. We have assured the home minister that we will also try and explain the benefits of removing Article 370 to people,” Manoj Pandita, a sarpanch from Pulwama said after the meeting.

Shah also assured the delegation that the restrictions imposed after the changes, especially those on mobile internet connectivity, would be removed soon enough but that this would also depend on the ground situation.

“We have been promised a ₹2 lakh insurance. The home minister has also promised us that all restrictions would be removed within 25 to 30 days,” Nissar Ahemed, a sarpanch from Pulwama said after the meeting.

“We have requested the home minister to provide us security and he has assured us that the administration will provide us security,” said Mir Junaid, a political worker from Langet.

Minister of State (MoS) in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh, who attended the meeting, described the panchs and sarpanchs as the “new leaders” of Kashmir who are free of baggage.

The minister said people in J&K were happy. “Central funds” will reach them directly ensuring quick development in the area, he said.

“The delegation of panchs and sarpanchs has assured full cooperation in implementing the government development projects and in return, the panchayats will get adequate funds under various schemes,” he said.

Separately, Shah also assured the team of panchs and sarpanchs, comprising 20 members from Jammu region and Kashmir Valley, that at least five young people from each village of Jammu and Kashmir would be given government jobs in the coming months.

He also said the demand for increasing the honorarium of panchs and sarpanchs would be considered.

