Shah calls for a common policy for cooperatives in meeting with states

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged states to develop a common policy for the cooperative sector, inaugurating a two-day conference of labour ministers from states.

Shah laid out an agenda for transforming cooperatives in the country to boost jobs and growth, including digitisation, expansion and reforms. The Union government has rolled out plans to revamp the cooperative sector, and the conference is aimed at ensuring states align their own policies with an overall roadmap.

“Cooperatives are nothing new to us, we have had a cooperative movement and history of 125 years,” Shah said in his opening remarks. The Union minister said if any institution was not changed “at least once in 50 years, then it becomes archaic”, telling states to formulate one common policy for the cooperative sector.

Under the Constitution’s Seventh Schedule that divides responsibilities between the Centre and states, the latter has jurisdiction over cooperatives.

“Our Constitution has left the jurisdiction of cooperatives, other than multistate cooperatives and general policy directives, to states. This is appropriate and requires no change,” he said.

“But in a large country spread from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, if we have a strong cooperative movement that moves with one mood, one tone, then all states must ensure they are on the same path. They need to formulate one common thought. That is why this conference is important.”

In July 2021, the Narendra Modi-led government created a ministry for cooperation, carving it out of the ministry of agriculture. The Centre has since rolled out several changes to digitise and expand the sector that plays a key role in the economy. The dairy brand Amul and fertiliser manufacturer Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) are some of the country’s largest cooperatives.

At the heart of the plan is a move to widen the number of primary agricultural cooperative societies of PACS, which are lending institutions for millions of farmers.

In the next two months, the Centre will form a multi-state cooperative of seed culture, marketing and certification of organic products, which will “directly benefit farmers involved in organic farming”, Shah said.

The minister urged states to focus on PACS and expand their footprints. “If we consider what is that one unit which we need to strengthen to take the entire movement forward, then we have to focus on PACS,” he said.